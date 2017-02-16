Beyoncé Shares Photos From Solange Knowles' Private Grammys After-Party

What's the best way to celebrate the Grammys? With an awesome after-party, obviously.

Solange Knowles hosted an exclusive Wine and Grind Grammy Edition celebration after Sunday's award show, and Beyoncé gave fans a peek inside the A-list event, which looks like it took place in a private residence. Queen Bey wore a white gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high split, while Solange and Kelly Rowland stunned as ladies in red.

Jay Z and Solange's husband Alan Ferguson looked handsome in their tuxes as they parties the night away with balloons, drinks and more. A source also tells E! News that Solange was an excellent hostess.