Beyoncé Shares Photos From Solange Knowles' Private Grammys After-Party

What's the best way to celebrate the Grammys? With an awesome after-party, obviously.
Solange Knowles hosted an exclusive Wine and Grind Grammy Edition celebration after Sunday's award show, and Beyoncé gave fans a peek inside the A-list event, which looks like it took place in a private residence. Queen Bey wore a white gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high split, while Solange and Kelly Rowland stunned as ladies in red.
Jay Z and Solange's husband Alan Ferguson looked handsome in their tuxes as they parties the night away with balloons, drinks and more. A source also tells E! News that Solange was an excellent hostess.
"There were lot of A-list stars in attendance like Beyonce, Jay-Z, Solange, Kelly Rowland, Tracee Ellis Ross and Janelle Monáe," the source says. "Beyoncé was sitting down in a beautiful white long dress, and Jay Z stood by her side, head bobbing to the music. Solange was very hospitable and chatted with all her guests."
After Beyoncé's striking performance, it's no wonder she had to sit! Pregnant with twins, Beyoncé was probably exhausted from singing, winning her awards and carrying around two babies! Still, the source tells us she was kind to everyone who met her that night.
"I'm a proud member of the Beyhive, and meeting Beyoncé, shaking her hand once again just shows how gracious this woman is," the source says.
Despite being upset with how the Grammys played out, Solange knew the show must go on (and what better way than to celebrate your sister's big wins?). Perhaps that's why she deleted her tweets that shaded The Recording Academy.
"There have only been two black winners in the last 20 years for album of the year," she wrote. "There have been over 200 black artist who have performed."
She continued, "Create your own committees, build your own institutions, give your friends awards, award yourself, and be the gold you wanna hold my g's."