Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy Reunite to Bring Son Bingham to the Concert of His Dreams

In a video shared digitally, Bellamy documented his son focused intently on the concert while perched on his shoulders. "Bing on my shoulders watching his (2nd???) favourite band!!" he joked.

Meanwhile, the proud mom chronicled the family's night out on Snapchat, including video of her older son, 13-year-old Ryder Russell Robinson, singing along to the show, and Bing being gifted a pair of drumsticks from his "idol," Dun.

"Thank you guys and the whole TOP family for making it so special," she added on social media. "We had a blast."

It seems mom and dad had equally as much fun. Despite getting engaged in 2011 and welcoming Bingham a few months later, the stars called off their wedding, but remained committed to co-parenting their kid. In fact, the exes are so comfortable with each other, Bellamy brought his girlfriend Elle Evans along for the concert and the trio has even vacationed together before.