Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Are Giving Us Major Déjà Vu With Their PDA-Filled Date Nights

It may not be the "Same Old Love," but Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's relationship is giving us some major déjà vu.
For the past two months, pop culture fans have been following the singers' relationship ever so closely.
And whether their romance takes them to Los Angeles or to Italy, the pair has developed a special relationship very few saw coming.
"They are falling for each other," a source recently shared with E! News. "The Weeknd is proud to have Selena by his side."
Through their romance, both Selena and The Weeknd have experienced events that reminded fans of other famous couples' unforgettable nights. If you've recently asked yourself, "Have I seen this before?" or "Didn't another couple do this?" you may be onto something.
Exhibit A: When In Rome
When The Weeknd and Selena traveled to Rome early on in their relationship, some were immediately reminded of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's romantic getaway to Italy. Whether holding hands during sightseeing or sharing a kiss before sunset, love is in the air.
Exhibit B: Date Night Done Right
Regardless of where they are, celebrities can't help but visit the same Hollywood hot spots. Drake and Rihanna's trip to E11Even Nightclub in Miami reminded us of The Weeknd and Selena's date night at Dave & Busters inside Hollywood and Highland. What came next was blurry photos of both couples trying to hide from photographers. Nice try, duos.
Exhibit C: The Big Reveal
When Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal took their relationship public during a casual walk through New York City, it caught plenty of pop culture fans by surprise. When looking closer, however, the "Shake It Off" singer had her arms wrapped around Jake's shoulder as he wore an oversized winter coat. When reviewing Selena and The Weeknd's big debut at Giorgio Baldi, we can't help but spot the similarities.
Exhibit D: Have a Yacht Attack
Back in December 2015, Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles decided to take their relationship to the seas where photographers spotted the pair getting very close on a yacht while vacationing in the Caribbean. Just this past Valentine's Day weekend, however, The Weeknd and Selena were spotted displaying PDA on a boat in Marina Del Ray, Calif.
Exhibit E: Dinner With a Side of PDA
When you're a Hollywood couple, cameras end up appearing when you least expect it. During a trip to Katsu-Ya near Los Angeles, Ariana Grande and Mac Miller were spotted sharing a kiss at the dinner table. Fast-forward to Selena and The Weeknd's most-recent trip to Italy where a smooch was the appetizer of a romantic vacation.
