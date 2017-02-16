Selena Gomez and Kygo Release New Single "It Ain't Me"

It's here!

After some teases, Selena Gomez and Kygo finally dropped their highly anticipated new collaboration "It Ain't Me". The track is definitely a more mature-sounding work for Selena, whose most recent songs have combined a sultry-sexy tune. The Norwegian DJ perfectly balances Selena's soft vocals with increasing intensity of guitar strums and piano notes.

Despite the upbeat nature of the beat, Selena's lyrics narrate a sad story about a relationship that falls apart because of alcoholism. "We were sipping whisky neat / Highest floor, the Bowery / And I was high enough / 'Somewhere along the lines / We stopped seeing eye to eye / You were staying out all night / And I had enough," she sings.