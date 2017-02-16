Selena Gomez and Kygo Release New Single "It Ain't Me"

It's here!
After some teases, Selena Gomez and Kygo finally dropped their highly anticipated new collaboration "It Ain't Me". The track is definitely a more mature-sounding work for Selena, whose most recent songs have combined a sultry-sexy tune. The Norwegian DJ perfectly balances Selena's soft vocals with increasing intensity of guitar strums and piano notes.
Despite the upbeat nature of the beat, Selena's lyrics narrate a sad story about a relationship that falls apart because of alcoholism. "We were sipping whisky neat / Highest floor, the Bowery / And I was high enough / 'Somewhere along the lines / We stopped seeing eye to eye / You were staying out all night / And I had enough," she sings.
"Who's gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning? / Who's gonna rock you when the sun won't let you sleep? / Who's waking up to drive you home when you're drunk and all alone? / Who's gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning? / It ain't me."
This is Selena's first song in about a year, serving as a follow-up to her collaboration with Charlie Puth "We Don't Talk Anymore". "It Ain't Me" also comes shortly after her boyfriend, The Weeknd, dropped a verse on a Nav's song "Some Way."
Fans wondered if The Weeknd's verse was a dig at Justin Bieber's bedroom skills: "I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f--k and my tongue game a remedy."
Fans will probably wonder if Selena's lyrics are also talking about her ex-boyfriend. Regardless, the song sounds like it's guaranteed to be a hit, so listen to it above and tell us what you think in the comments!