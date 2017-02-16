The Fall and Rise of Britney Spears: The Real Story Behind the Day the Biggest Celebrity in the World Lost Everything

When Britney Spears walked into a non-descript hair salon on the evening of Feb. 16. 2007, and shaved off her signature long hair, it marked the beginning of one of the biggest public meltdowns in pop culture history.

Many of us will never forget the image of her make up smeared face as she stared emotionless at her reflection as lock after lock fell to the floor. The moment was captured for the world to see by the tens of paparazzi that spied through the salon window. It soon became clear that this wasn't the usual pop star image overhaul but rather a massive cry for help. That Friday night marked the beginning of a year where Britney not only lost touch with the people closest to her, but also came thisclose to losing herself in the process.