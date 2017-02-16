2017 ACM Awards: Complete List of Nominations

The 2017 ACM Awards are just months away!

Lady Antebellum announced the nominees in five categories—Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Vocal Duo of the Year, and Vocal Group of the Year—on CBS This Morning; Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazier revealed the rest of the honorees online. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will co-host the show for the second consecutive year, which will be broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Apr. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Keith Urban leads with seven nominations, followed by Miranda Lambert with six nominations.