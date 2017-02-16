Mariah Carey Sings "I Don't" in First Televised Performance Since New Year's Eve

Mariah Carey has returned to the mic.
Nearly two months after she fumbled through her set during the annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve program in Times Square, the Grammy winner shook off the criticism and gave live television another try.
Donning a plunging red gown, the reality star joined a band and trio of backup singers to belt out her latest single, "I Don't," featuring rapper YG, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night.
The live rendition went off without a hitch, helping to end the late-night show on a high note and put the drama of last year's snafu to rest.
As America prepared to ring in 2017, Carey stumbled through "Emotions" and "We Belong Together," claiming she could not hear the background track. The singer's camp later blamed technical issues with her ear monitors for the rocky routine and alleged Dick Clark Productions ignored their requests to have the problems fixed before the star set foot on stage. DCP has since refuted such claims while Carey was publicly criticized, including by fellow stars Jenny McCarthy and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg.
Carey had the last word, issuing a lengthy statement online before taking a hiatus from social media.
"It's not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, thousands of people celebrating—specially when their ear monitors were not working at all," she said. "Listen, guys—they foiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me."
"I'm going to take a break from media moments, social media moments," she continued. "Although I am going to fulfill my professional obligations, this is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to be with my loved ones and prepare for my upcoming tour in March."