American Horror Story Season 7 Scoop: "Anyone Who Voted in the Election Will Enjoy It"

Very little is known about American Horror Story's seventh season, and this latest tidbit from Ryan Murphy has us even more intrigued.

"It's very scary and very fun and very…topical," Murphy said during an exclusive sit-down interview with E! News earlier this week. "Anybody who voted in the last election will very much enjoy what it's about."

Murphy also talked about this angle on tonight's Watch What Happens Live, saying that the season is going to be "about the election that we just went through, so I think that will be interesting for a lot of people." When asked if there will be a Trump in it, Murphy said, "Maybe."

Murphy isn't yet ready to reveal any further details, and that should come as no surprise to anyone who followed the run up to season six, a k a the mystery season, in which nothing was known before the show premiered.

"Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are the leads [of season seven]," Murphy tells E! News. "But they don't know who they're playing…It's a modern story is all I'll say.We just started back in the writers' room for that."