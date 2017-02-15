Kate Upton's Trainer Dishes on How She Got Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Body

Interested in looking like Kate Upton on the cover of the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue? Prepare to sweat.

The man behind Upton's enviable physique, celeb-loved trainer Ben Bruno, caught up with E! News exclusively to dish about the ins and outs of her fitness and diet routine ahead of the nearly-nude shoot. Bruno told us Kate was "very disciplined" on the training front, and committed to working out twice a day for between five and six days a week.

Bruno shared the two would focus on weight-training in the morning and cardio in the afternoon, though he stressed the importance of switching up workouts to avoid the monotonous routine of hitting the gym hour after hour.

"A lot of times in the afternoons, we would either go together or she would go with her dog, Harley, hiking just to get outside," he revealed. "Or, for a while when we were really amping up for the shoot, we would do an hour of tennis every day."