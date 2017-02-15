Regis Philbin: Kelly Ripa Was "Very Offended" When I Left Live With Regis and Kelly

It's been six years since Regis Philbin said farewell to his longstanding daytime hosting duties and the 85-year-old is now reflecting on the transitional time.

In a new interview with Larry King Now yesterday, Philbin opened up about his relationship (or lack thereof) with Kelly Ripa.

And while the two are notoriously not on speaking terms, Philbin explained his own perspective as to why things are so strained between them.

"She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older and it wasn't right for me anymore," he told Larry King.