Regis Philbin: Kelly Ripa Was "Very Offended" When I Left Live With Regis and Kelly

Disney-ABC Domestic Television
It's been six years since Regis Philbin said farewell to his longstanding daytime hosting duties and the 85-year-old is now reflecting on the transitional time.
In a new interview with Larry King Now yesterday, Philbin opened up about his relationship (or lack thereof) with Kelly Ripa.
And while the two are notoriously not on speaking terms, Philbin explained his own perspective as to why things are so strained between them.
"She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older and it wasn't right for me anymore," he told Larry King.
Ripa and Philbin co-hosted the popular daytime talk show for a decade before Philbin announced that he was taking a step back from the cameras.
"Never once did they ask me to go back," he shared before noting that he and Ripa don't talk to this very day.
"She took it personal?" King asked. "Yeah, I think so."
Philbin had been hosting the talk show for nearly three decades and is still stunned that he hasn't been asked to join as a guest co-host.
However, when asked if he would consider being the face of another talk show, he seemed more measured in his response.
"I don't know. How often would it be? Would it be every night? Every day? I do miss it, there are times when I really miss it and wish I'd never stopped. But, you know, I just figured it was time to let go."
Ripa is currently hosting the show with a rotating group of famous faces while the network ultimately decides upon her next permanent co-host.
Michael Strahan, who had been co-hosting alongside Ripa, exited the show in May of last year amid a flurry of behind-the-scenes drama surrounding his departure.