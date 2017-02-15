Why Kendall Jenner Wasn’t at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 Show

When duty calls...

Kendall Jenner did not attend brother-in-law Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5 collection debut on Wednesday afternoon, but not because she wasn't interested in the rapper's latest design venture. Instead, the supermodel was walking down another New York Fashion Week runway, this time for Anna Sui. 

Joining Kendall was model sister act Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, who all stunned in dramatic ensembles and matching top knots. Momager Kris Jenner tweeted support for her second youngest daughter's successful show: "You are breathtaking @kendalljenner!! Walking for @annasui today in NYC. #AnnaSui #ProudMama #NYC #NYFW #mybeauty"

Meanwhile, Kanye did receive support from wife Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who sat front row alongside a bevy of celebs. 

Other stars in attendance included Vogue editor-in-chief Anna WintourTygaHailey BaldwinLa La AnthonyZoë KravitzTeyana Taylor and rappers Pusha T and A$AP Ferg

Reviews have since poured in for Yeezy Season 5, most of which praise West's drama-free runway show and athleisure pieces. 

As for Kourtney Kardashian, the E! reality star was photographed on a Valentine's Day shopping expedition in Los Angeles with Kris, her kids Penelope Disick and Reign Disickand Kimye's daughter North WestKhloe Kardashian celebrated the holiday in Cleveland with her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson

In addition to Anna Sui, Kendall has brought her beauty to the La Perla, Alexander Wang and Michael Kors' fashion shows across the past week. 

Season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Mar. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!

