Why Kendall Jenner Wasn’t at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 Show

When duty calls...

Kendall Jenner did not attend brother-in-law Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5 collection debut on Wednesday afternoon, but not because she wasn't interested in the rapper's latest design venture. Instead, the supermodel was walking down another New York Fashion Week runway, this time for Anna Sui.

Joining Kendall was model sister act Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, who all stunned in dramatic ensembles and matching top knots. Momager Kris Jenner tweeted support for her second youngest daughter's successful show: "You are breathtaking @kendalljenner!! Walking for @annasui today in NYC. #AnnaSui #ProudMama #NYC #NYFW #mybeauty"

Meanwhile, Kanye did receive support from wife Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who sat front row alongside a bevy of celebs.