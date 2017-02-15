Kate Upton Talks 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Covers and What She Wants Young Girls to Know

Kate Upton has a message for young girls who see her on the cover of the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The model wears two skimpy bikinis and a barely-there monokini on three separate covers, marking the third time she has graced the cover of the annual publication. The issue hit newsstands Wednesday.

"It means so much to set an example in body image even though through my life I have to figure it out for myself and I think that something that's very important for me to tell young girls is, 'You know, you don't have to aim to be like me but aim to be like yourself because what makes us different is what makes us, us,'" Upton told E! News exclusively.