Hilary Duff's Ex-Husband Mike Comrie Involved in Open Sexual Battery Investigation

Hilary Duff's ex-husband Mike Comrie is involved in an open sexual battery investigation, LAPD confirms to E! News. Police did not say that Comrie is a suspect.

The alleged victim claims the former NHL player raped her multiple times after meeting him at a bar Saturday night, according to a report from TMZ, which also says Comrie claims their night together was consensual. A source told TMZ that another woman was involved but has not reported any misconduct. Afterwards, the alleged victim went to a nearby hospital where a rape hit was administered.

E! News has not confirmed the TMZ report and has reached out to Comrie for comment.