Kanye West Prohibits Press and Photos Moments Before Yeezy Season 5 Debut: Updating Live

Looks like Kanye West is keeping Yeezy Season 5 exclusive to those inside Pier 59 Studios.

According to multiple postings on social media, the rapper-designer kicked out all credentialed press moments before the presentation was set to begin on Wednesday afternoon. Additionally, attendees were not allowed to take photos, video and post on social media.

Sitting in the front row is Kim Kardashian, dressed head to toe in a burgundy sweatsuit. The E! reality star was photographed in New York City wearing the same outfit earlier today.

Also in attendance and sitting next to Kanye's wife of nearly three years is Vogue's Anna Wintour. Hailey Baldwin and LaLa Anthony were photographed together wearing oversized white sweatshirts.