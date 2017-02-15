Katy Perry's Footwear Line Is Almost Here—Here's an Exclusive Sneak Peek!

As far as celeb wardrobes come, none get more bold or playful than Katy Perry's.

That's why we know you'll be ecstatic to hear that the "Firework" singer's launching a footwear collection—and it's available Feb. 16 (a.k.a. tomorrow)!

She's designed everything from casual sandals to colorful sneakers, sexy stilettos to sophisticated pumps for "any girl who wants to have a little exclamation mark at her feet," Katy told E! News. "You can make it a whole look, or you can just accessorize with that personality piece. That's what's so great about shoes!"