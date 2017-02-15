Inside Catt Sadler's Living Room Makeover

If home is where the heart is, this living room is giving Catt Sadler life.

We already know the E! News host has an envy-inducing closet, but now she has a legit common space to match. With the help of Laurel & Wolf, an online interior design service connecting users to pros, Catt was able to share this room makeover with us.

"The space before was simple and sleek, which I like, but [it was] just too casual. It felt like just another living space that wasn't differentiated in any way. It was the room we never used," Catt noted. "Now it is luxurious, inviting and warm but with a sexiness about it."