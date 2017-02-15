Sofia Vergara Seeks to Permanently Block Nick Loeb From Ever Accessing Her Frozen Embryos

John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images
Sofia Vergara wants to put an end to any of Nick Loeb's future attempts to gain access to her frozen embryos.
E! News has obtained the documents the Modern Family star filed on Tuesday, stating her desire to permanently block her ex-fiancé from filing any future lawsuits in an attempt to reach the embryos they froze when they were together and thinking about doing IVF in 2013.
The pair split up in 2014, and later that year, Loeb entered into a lawsuit to gain full custody of the embryos and prevent Vergara from destroying them. However, in December, he voluntarily dismissed the case without prejudice, which Vergara believes is only a means of leaving the door open for future lawsuits.
Thus, she's now seeking a court order to put an end to the legal battle once and for all.
In the documents filed Tuesday, Vergara stated that she believes Loeb will continue to pursue custody of the embryos in the future and "attempt to obtain a legal decree that will ultimately grant him control" of them.
Thus, she is seeking a "declaratory judgement" ordering that the Art Reproductive Center be "prohibited from releasing the Pre-Embryos for any purpose without explicit mutual written consent" from both Loeb and Vergara," which follows suit with the contract the former couple signed with the center in 2013.
She is also seeking money from the "incurred damages in an amount significantly greater than the jurisdictional minimum" due to Loeb's "malicious conduct" in seeking to break their contract.
Vergara has ended any public conversation about the legal battle when she publicly stated that she believes Loeb is simply trying to "take advantage" of her career and "promote himself."
Additionally, the 44-year-old's attorney told E! News that the actress "never suggested that she wished to have the embryos destroyed," but rather, "is content to leave the embryos frozen indefinitely as she has no desire to have children with her ex."
She is now married to Joe Manganiello and is already a mother to her 24-year-old son with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.