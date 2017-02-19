The Good Fight Premiere Is Exactly What We Needed: In Diane Lockhart We Trust

Court is back in session and honestly it couldn't be better. The Good Fight, the spinoff of The Good Wife you never knew you needed until you heard it was happening, brought Christine Baranski back as Diane Lockhart. She's dropping f-bombs and getting the spotlight she so sorely deserved after seven seasons as a supporting player to Julianna Margulies' Alicia Florrick.

The show picked up a year after the events of The Good Wife finale. Diane is now all slapped out and Alicia Florrick is nowhere to be found. Cush Jumbo's Lucca Quinn has moved on to a new firm after her role in exposing Diane's marriage problems in open court, Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie), Diane's goddaughter, has a new gig at Lockhart, Deckler, Gussman, Lee, Lyman, Gilbert, Lurie, Kagan, Tannebaum and Associates (yes, the firm has a new name, of course). And oh yeah, Diane wanted to retire.