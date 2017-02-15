Gwen Stefani Jokes Blake Shelton "Forgot" About Valentine's Day

NBC
NBC
As if Blake Shelton would ever disappoint Gwen Stefani!
Today's Carson Daly and Matt Lauer were interviewing Stefani about Season 12 of The Voice Wednesday when the conversation turned towards Valentine's Day with Shelton. "We weren't together. I was here and he was in Oklahoma. He forgot!" she said. "No, just kidding. I got some beautiful flowers and lots of texts. It was fun." Well, as fun as spending the romantic holiday in separate states can be. "I mean, you know..." she said. "I'm in New York and he's in Oklahoma."
When Shelton's flowers arrived Tuesday, she documented the moment on Snapchat. "Wee! Wow, that's pretty," the pop star gushed. "Who's that for?" At first, she wasn't sure who the floral arrangement was from. "Um, no card?" she asked. Once the 47-year-old "Make Me Like You" singer figured it out, she thanked Shelton before beginning press for Revlon.
WATCH: @gwenstefani talks "greatest guy ever," @blakeshelton, @nbcthevoice, #ValentinesDay and more! https://t.co/jC6ZwXfyO3— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 15, 2017
Daly still can't believe the musicians are an item. "You're dating Blake Shelton, which is so weird for me. What do you see in that guy?" he joked. "It's crazy." Stefani laughed, saying, "What are you talking about? What are you talking about? Greatest guy ever. You love him. He loves you."
The three of them also love doing The Voice with Alicia Keys and Adam Levine.
"Three seasons [in], you get comfortable. [I love] the chemistry between the coaches! Alicia Keys is just so magical. Adam and I, we've known each other for a while," Stefani said. "And, of course, [I love] Blake, who I think is the greatest guy ever. It's so fun. It's easy and comfortable."
Admittedly, working alongside Shelton made Stefani "nervous at first."
"I was like, 'Wait, is this going to be awkward? How am I going to act?'" the pop star confessed to Daly and Lauer. "It's just natural. Sometimes it is a little bit [weird]. We're driving home and I'm like, 'Do you think I should put them together?' And then I'm like, 'Wait a minute! I'm not going to talk to you about this! I don't know if you are the enemy. This is confusing.' We actually do help each other, and I've learned a lot about country music—just in last year—through him."
The Voice returns Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)