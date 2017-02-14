Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Step Out for Valentine's Day Dinner Date, Plus: See Her Stunning Gift From the Rapper

Kimye is feeling the love this Valentine's Day!

Kim Kardashianand Kanye West celebrated the holiday in each other's company with a fun-filled dinner date at Carbone in New York City. Kim rocked a high-waisted velvet maxi skirt, midriff-baring bandeau and oversized puffer jacket while her man kept it casual in a brown leather bomber, jeans and white tennis shoes.

The duo arrived to the celeb-loved Italian restaurant together on Tuesday evening, a day before the rapper-designer will unveil his latest creative project for New York Fashion Week, Yeezy Season 5.

As E! News exclusively reported, Kanye organized quite a special day for his wife of nearly three years. Despite being "very occupied" planning the show, a source shared he surprised Kim with roses and jewelry. "They are in a happy place," our insider shared.