Ricki Lake's Ex-Husband Christian Evans Has Died After Struggle With Bipolar Disorder

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Ricki Lake is paying tribute to her ex-husband after his private passing.
In a post on social media Tuesday afternoon, the former talk-show host confirmed the death of Christian Evans.
"It is with a heavy heart that I share that my beloved soulmate, Christian Evans has passed. The world didn't understand this man, but I did," Ricki shared on Instagram. "He succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder. For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you."
She continued, "I am a greater person for having known him and spent the past 6 and a half years of my life with him."
The couple eloped in April of 2012 before separating in October of 2014. When their romance first began, Ricki couldn't help but express her happiness at the special man she met.
"We met through my best friend. He's a nobody but he's somebody to me," she explained to People. "He's everything to me."
"We just clicked," Ricki added to the publication. "It just feels like he was the right one all along."
As those closest to Christian grieve in private, Ricki concluded her post with a thoughtful tribute.
"He was a man of love and what mends my broken heart today is knowing that he is finally at peace and his spirit is free," she explained to her followers. "Rest in peace, my love."
Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.