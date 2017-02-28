The Business of Love: How Hollywood Relationships Can Benefit Celebrities

Love is love, but in Hollywood, love can also be business.

Hopeless romantics should proceed with caution, because this may not be the worldview-shattering news you wanted to hear. But, once the rose-colored glasses are gingerly removed and tossed aside in favor of some realism, it becomes clear that if two celebrities benefit from being involved romantically, it actually isn't as cynical as it may seem.

There are plenty of Hollywood A-listers who are still old-school in their dating lives—you know, those who prefer to meet a potential mate spontaneously, date for an appropriate time, and then, to quote the venerable Alan Rickmanin Love, Actually, get married and have lots of sex and babies. There are also plenty of Hollywood A-listers who aren't kidding around here, and are slightly more pragmatic in their approach to love: Why get any soulmate when you could have a soulmate who benefits you professionally? Then there are the truly lucky: The kind of people who meet the first way (you know, old-fashioned-ly?) and then come out of the other side of it having accidentally benefited themselves professionally.