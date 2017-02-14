Britney Spears Gets the NSYNC Birthday Surprise Our Teenage Dreams Are Made of in This Britney Ever After Sneak Peek

Who among us hasn't dreamed about being on the receiving end of a private serenade from NSYNC? Surely, we aren't the only ones.
In this sneak peek of the highly-anticipated upcoming Lifetime original movie Britney Ever After, exclusive to E! News, fans get their first glimpse of the flick's version of everyone's favorite boy band as they surprise Britney Spears (played by Natasha Bennett) on her birthday with some sweet, sweet harmonies before she blows out her candles.
It's cheesy and adorable and everything we'd expect from the real thing. Who cares if we have to squint to make the boys look like their real-life counterparts?
Lifetime
Bringing the boy band to life in the Lifetime movie are Nathan Keyes, Zac Vran, Connor Paton, Frankie Cena and Matt Visser as Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, respectively.
Britney Ever After follows the tumultuous life and career of one of pop music's biggest icons, from her rise to fame to her fall from grace and eventual triumphant resurrection, cementing her position as one of the greatest performers the world has ever seen. How it plans to do that without the rights to Spears' impressive discography—well, that remains to be seen.
Are you looking forward to Lifetime's interpretation of Spears' life? Let us know in the comments below!
Britney Ever After premieres Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.