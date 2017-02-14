Amanda Bynes Breaks Social Media Silence to Reject Claims She Is Pregnant and Engaged

AKM-GSI
Amanda Bynes is fighting back against unauthorized claims she is engaged and pregnant.
The former child star returned to Twitter following almost six months of silence to set the record straight after a separate Twitter and Instagram account rumored to be used by Bynes sparked speculation.
"I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don't understand why twitter won't take @persianla27 down," she tweeted Tuesday. Amanda shortly followed up, "I have asked repeatedly. This person continues to impersonate and harass me and twitter needs to take the account down."
The last time Bynes actively used Twitter was August 2016, where she once again asserted her social media sovereignty.
Earlier today, the unauthorized Twitter account claiming to be Bynes tweeted alongside an alleged photo of the actress, "Happy Valentines Day! At the gynos office with Matt to see if I am indeed pregnant! The home test says I am but I need a 2nd opinion!!"
The 30-year-old was last photographed publicly in December 2016 in West Hollywood with a friend. In the photo, Amanda has dark brunette hair and wears oversized sunglasses.
Ahead of her 30th birthday last April, her family's attorney, Tamar Arminak, told E! News, "She is doing great. She is happy and healthy, and excited about the future."
Bynes enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2014, though it's unclear is she still attends. At the time, a source shared, "She seems to still be doing great and seems really focused on school."
E! News has reached out to Bynes' legal representatives for comment.