A Lesson in Low-Key Edge, Instructed by Kylie Jenner, Zoe Kravitz & Fetty Wap

There's no party like the after-party—unless it's a fashion week show.

NYFW events are just as exclusive as any A-list soiree—with multiple security guards at every entrance, confusing check-ins ("Check the list again!" moments happen every minute) and handlers blocking celebrities from unwanted interactions—it's an event itself just getting into the show (see: the video above as evidence). Everything may seem so fancy, but in reality, you don't have to dress nearly that glam.

Young stars, for instance, definitely came with low-key edge to fashion week, especially to the Alexander Wang show, giving us style inspiration for our next casually-chic event. We broke down their outfits below. This, friends, is the only access you need.