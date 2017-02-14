From Scary Island to South Africa: The Definitive Guide to Every Real Housewives International Incident

Something special happens whenever the ladies of the Real Housewives franchise go abroad. And we're not talking about Montezuma's revenge.

Ever since The Real Housewives of New York City embarked on a fateful trip in their third season to St. John that would forever be referred to as "Scary Island" among franchise aficionados, it's become something of a rite of passage for Bravo's bevvy of beauties to grab their passports and journey to parts unknown, bringing with them their unique brand of public behavior. Consider them American ambassadors of high drama, enlightening the world over with their can't-look-away camp.

The latest example of this, of course, will continue to unfold tonight on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, following Lisa Rinna's awkward arrival in Punta Mita, Mexico last week, just hours after Kyle Richards learned she'd been going around making claims that her sister Kim Richards was near death. But before we get out the guacamole and enjoy the fiery fiesta coming our way, let's look back at the many international incidents the franchise has gifted us over the years. Someone alert the American embassy!