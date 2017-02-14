Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Have a Lot to Celebrate This Week

Inside Britney Spears' $30 Million Malibu Airbnb Where She Spent Valentine's Day With Sam Asghari and Her Kids
While many celebrity couples are showcasing their love for one another this week as Valentine's Day is among us, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are focused on quite a few important things.
The 24-year-old has been busy gifting her Snapchat followers with some Valentine's Day love, teasing her upcoming song "It Ain't Me," which features Kygo and is set to be released on Thursday.
She also jetted off to New York Fashion Week, ringing in Valentine's Day by sitting front row at the Coach fashion show. Earlier this year, she announced she teamed up with the American fashion house, joining the ranks of many famous faces who have done so in the past.
SelGo Snapped a couple videos from the show as well as a photo of herself standing among the models. She later shared a picture hanging with her girlfriends at a restaurant. Gal-entine's celebration anyone?
But aside from Valentine's Day and music and fashion (oh my!), The Weeknd's birthday also happens to be this week.
The "Starboy" singer turns 27 on Thursday (yes, the same day SelGo is releasing her new song) and has already begun the celebrations.
He and a group of friends—including Travis Scott, Big Sean, QuavoHuncho and more— hit up Dave and Buster's in Hollywood on Monday for a night of arcade games.
Several of his friends took to Instagram to capture all the fun, which included dance parties, basketball games, shooting challenges and more.
"Dance Dance Revolutions," Cory Litwin, who attended the party, wrote. "Happy Birthday @TheWeeknd!"
While it didn't look like SelGo attended the bash, The Weeknd appeared to have lots of fun.
Not to mention, we have no doubt they'll somehow make up for the lost time with some big plans later this week...