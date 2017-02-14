Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Aldridge Is ''So Thankful'' to Celebrate Valentine's Day With Her Friends

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, Maddie Aldridge, is feeling very grateful and very loved.
The 8-year-old was released from the hospital last week after getting into a very serious ATV accident that left her submerged under water for several minutes. However, less than a week after returning home, she's itching to get back to her normal life.
In fact, Maddie paid a visit to her school on Valentine's Day to hand out candy to all her pals, and Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to capture the moment.
"Maddie isn't quite ready to return to school, but her doctors did clear her to bring in her Valentine's Day treats to her class today," Britney Spears' little sister wrote. "Thanks to @avery and @hersheycompany for making these treats for her to pass out, since I didn't have the time to make any myself this year."
She continued, "It made her so happy to see her friends, and be able to give them such cute treats. It was a great moment for us after everything that has happened. We are so thankful to celebrate Valentine's Day with the ones we love, and we don't take a second of it for granted."
Maddie was riding in an ATV in Kentwood, La., last Sunday when she swerved and crashed into a pond. She was reportedly submerged under water for several minutes and unconscious before being airlifted to the University Hospital in New Orleans.
She was taken home from the hospital by helicopter on Friday afternoon, accompanied by Jamie Lynn and her husband, Maddie's stepdad, Jamie Watson.
"Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover," the couple said in a statement. "Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed."