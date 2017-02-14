Ed Sheeran Denied Entry to His Record Label's Grammy Party for the Fourth Year in a Row

Crowded after-parties aren't Ed Sheeran's scene anyway.

For the fourth year in a row, everyone's favorite romantic was turned away from his own label's post-Grammy celebration at Milk Studios. The party, which was held at Warner Music Block Party in Los Angeles, filled up to max capacity in just one hour.

Sheeran dished about the parties for On Air With Ryan Seacrest this morning when the musician was invited in studio to celebrate Valentine's Day.

"That's actually happened four years in a row, and that's not just my label's after-party!" he laughed. "That's just after-parties in general."