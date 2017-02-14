The Bachelor’s Long Journey to Diversity: Behind Rachel Lindsay's "Historic" Bachelorette Reveal

Forget most dramatic, Rachel Lindsay's appointment as the new Bachelorette was The Bachelor franchise's most historic.

After 15 years and 33 seasons, the 31-year-old lawyer from Dallas will be the ABC reality hit series' first black lead, and the series creator Mike Fleiss knew it was a major moment. Fleiss, who has been asked about the franchise's lack of diversity many times over the years, used his Twitter account to tease a "historic" announcement in the days leading up to big reveal on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, and later tweeted, "Very happy about the overwhelming support for our new # TheBachelorette !!!."

Prior to Rachel's casting, the franchise's only other non-Caucasian lead was The Bachelor season 18 star Juan Pablo Galavis, a Venezuelan-American soccer player, who was flaunted as the first Latino Bachelor, before ABC quickly had to put out multiple PR fires caused by arguably the most polarizing lead in the show's history (namely his inflammatory comments about the possibility of a gay Bachelor).