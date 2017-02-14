Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Star in a Steamy Valentine's Day Video

Rankin for LOVE
Chrissy Teigen knows what turns John Legend on.
To celebrate Valentine's Day, Teigen modeled Agent Provocateur lingerie (worn with worn with Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Ruby Fashion Library, Syrenn Latex Couture and Wolford) for LOVE. Rankin directed the video and editor-in-chief Katie Grand served as its creative director.
Teigen—who wears everything from nipple pasties to lacy garter belts—lip syncs his Grammy-winning "Ordinary People." According to Grand, "Rankin had pitched karaoke of Chrissy singing John Legend and I was scared she wouldn't want to do that." Instead, Grande pitched a Marilyn Monroe cover song, but Teigen nixed the pitch: "She wanted to get John over and sing to him."
"I love 'Ordinary People' so much, so when Katie asked me to shoot Chrissy for Valentine's, the idea of her doing a lip-sync version immediately jumped into my head," Rankin explained in a press release. "Katie wasn't so keen. Then when Chrissy came up with the idea on set, and with John, I was like, 'Erm…yes, please. ' When they sang it together at the end, I got goose bumps."
LOVE 17—"The Fans Issue," Spring/Summer 2017—is out now.
The couple's 10-month-old daughter, Luna Stephens, received an early Valentine's Day present Monday from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children, North West and Saint West. Teigen shared a video of her new shoes on Snapchat, joking, "Maybe this will help today's crankiness."
E! News spoke to Legend over the weekend at the 48th Annual NAACP Image Awards, who said his little girl is "doing so well" ahead of her first birthday. "She's so fun right now. She's moving around a lot," he raved. "She's not walking yet, but she's crawling with speed and exuberance."
Though Teigen shot down pregnancy rumors just two weeks ago, Lip Sync Battle's "colorful commentator" and Legend plan to expand their family when the time is right. "We want to have more," he said. "We had a hard time doing it ourselves, so we got some help [through IVF treatments]. It resulted in Luna and hopefully it will result in a couple more kids in the future."