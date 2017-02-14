Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Star in a Steamy Valentine's Day Video

Chrissy Teigen knows what turns John Legend on.

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Teigen modeled Agent Provocateur lingerie (worn with worn with Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Ruby Fashion Library, Syrenn Latex Couture and Wolford) for LOVE. Rankin directed the video and editor-in-chief Katie Grand served as its creative director.

Teigen—who wears everything from nipple pasties to lacy garter belts—lip syncs his Grammy-winning "Ordinary People." According to Grand, "Rankin had pitched karaoke of Chrissy singing John Legend and I was scared she wouldn't want to do that." Instead, Grande pitched a Marilyn Monroe cover song, but Teigen nixed the pitch: "She wanted to get John over and sing to him."