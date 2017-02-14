3 Ways to Look Cool (and Cold) This Winter

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Belted Coats, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid Prove Belts Are Back in a Big Way—Literally

ESC: Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Romance

How Compatible Are These Celeb Couples? Zodiac Signs & Style Chemistry May Matter

ESC: NYFW Fall 2017, Best Beauty, Jonathan Simkhai

Best Beauty From NYFW Fall 2017

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Barbara Palvin

Timur Emek/GC Images

Not pictured here? The 20 m.p.h. winds celebs and street style stars alike experienced this NYFW.

While our faces (and bodies) were wrapped up in thick scarves and chunky knit sweaters, street style stars like Barbara Palvin were braving the cold like this.

Although we can't help but imagine just how cold she must have been in this exact moment, we also have to acknowledge just how cool she looks at the same time.

And she's not the only one!

Photos

Best Celeb Street Style From NYFW Fall 2017

ESC: NYFW Fall 2017, Celeb Street Style, Aimee Song

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Blogger Aimee Song is also baring some major skin in the frigid temps by wearing her coat just off the shoulder. 

Photos

Best Celeb Street Style From NYFW Spring 2017

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Then there's Victoria Beckham in that sheer skirt. Now, she is wearing a tall pair of boots, but from the knees up there's no coverage! Again it's one of those instances where we might just mimic it because of it's undeniable cool factor.

Which one of these chilly looks is your favorite? Tell us in the comments below!

TAGS/ Victoria Beckham , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Fashion Week
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again