New Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay: "I Don't Feel Added Pressure" Being the Franchise's First African-American Lead

Rachel has remained off social media since the announcement was made on Jimmy Kimmel Live, but she said the reaction she's gotten from fellow cast members has been great and her "family and friends have been wonderful too."

"I'm just glad I don't have to keep the secret anymore," she said.

It wasn't an immediate "yes" when producers approached her, she revealed. "No, I mean I'm a skeptical person so I was definitely—I was excited that they asked me to do it, but was also equally nervous…decided this is too good an opportunity to turn up."

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette don't have exactly a great record when it comes to finding lasting love, something Rachel is already aware of and ready to counter.