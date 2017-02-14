Nick Viall Reacts to Rachel Lindsay as the New Bachelorette: "I Think She's Going to Be Amazing"

ABC
Rachel Lindsay is going to find love...but not with Nick Viall. The current The Bachelor star, however, couldn't be happier for Rachel, who is set to be the first black Bachelorette or Bachelor in the series' history. Viall appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday and tells the host how great she'll be on the upcoming season, even though Ellen DeGeneres says many were "surprised" by the pick only because they had such great chemistry.
"We did. I mean, Rachel and I had an amazing amount of chemistry from the very first night," Viall says. "She got the first impression rose. I'm very excited for her. I think she's going to be an amazing bachelorette."
Ellen also gushes about the historic pick. "I think so too; I think she's going to be great," the daytime host says. "She's adorable and I'm very happy for her."
Viewers have been calling the 31-year-old attorney from Dallas out as the next Bachelorette since this season began, but the official announcement isn't typically made this early, especially not before the contestant in question has been eliminated from the current season.
Chris Harrison and Jimmy Kimmel made the official announcement on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night.
"I take it your hometown date with Nick did not go as planned?" Kimmel joked as she made her way onto the stage. "This is a bit of a spoiler, 'cause you're still on the show."
"Yes, it is," Rachel admitted. "But we're a couple weeks out from filming, we're ready to get this started, I'm ready to find love, find a husband, so if you know anybody out there who needs to apply, sign up, go ahead and get started."
Then let's get this show on the road!
