How Compatible Are These Celeb Couples? Zodiac Signs & Style Chemistry May Matter

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
What's love got to do with it?
Not much if the stars are aligned and you've got great style.
OK, it takes more than that to build a successful relationship, but this Valentine's Day, we're putting our favorite famous duos in the cosmic hot seat. We tapped celeb astrologer Lisa Greenfield, expert in couples compatibility readings, to break down how well stars (of the Hollywood variety) really get along, according to their Zodiac sign. And because we're fashion obsessives, we looked at said couples' style chemistry to see if they are really, truly destined to share a lifetime...in same closet.
That's real love.
Beyoncé (Virgo) and Jay Z (Sagittarius)
Compatibility: "These two have some of the strongest compatibility ties that help cement a couple and make them feel and act as a team. The recent eclipse lights up both their charts in a profound way, making this a pivotal year for them," said Lisa.
"For Virgos like Bey, it's a time of slow growth, even though they are still tempted to do life at their usual speed. If they focus that energy outward, they can make profound changes that lasts for generations. On the flip side, Jay Z, and fellow Sags, are meant to play a humanitarian role, one that is just starting to come together. Hova, in particular, will fair best if he leans on his partner to help him transform the world in daring, entertaining and shocking ways.
"If they team up while they shift on a personal level, they will be able to channel it into real, lasting change that defies expectations."
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Style Chemistry: Whether Jay is in Tom Ford or a snapback and white T-shirt, he complements his significant other's style in a more supportive capacity, never outshining her. His consistent wardrobe choices creates a solid base for the many variations of Queen B. Contrast is necessary; you don't want to look too matchy-matchy, after all. And while Beyoncé can rock a yellow dress, mix-matched lingerie or Ivy Park-anything, she'd look just as good wearing white tee, too. The style force is strong here.
Other Matches for Virgo: Pisces, Capricorn; Aries and Aquarius for fun
Other Matches for Sagittarius: Taurus, Capricorn
Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty Images
Amal Clooney (Aquarius) and George Clooney (Taurus)
Compatibility: "This eclipse signals a major shift for these two. This eclipse hits Aquarius Amal in a way where she will have to choose between personal obligations and helping the world. Her biggest shift is to let go of needing to do it all perfectly and to let him take the lead and shine at home. As for George, this eclipse strengthens his dedication to commitments," noted Lisa.
"When they back each other up, they learn how to become a real force together, rather than using errors to tattoo each other. He's in a difficult moon cycle right now, which can make him feel unappreciated, but she can give him the key to a better mood with just the right compliment and heartfelt admiration. This frees them of some of the worst power struggles and lets them each shine at their respective roles."
Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Style Chemistry: Amal and George are picture-perfect when it comes to the fashion department. When she wears a red dress to the Met Gala, he wears a red pocket square. When he wears a casual suit in Cannes, she wears a feminine frock on a yacht in Cannes. When she wears a glam gown, he wears an equally dapper tuxedo. Wardrobe wise, they are always in sync, if not working at it.
Other Matches for Aquarius: Libra, Leo, Pisces, Gemini
Other Matches for Taurus: Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Tom Brady (Leo) and Gisele Bundchen (Cancer)
Compatibility: "This eclipse and the epic Super Bowl win by the Patriots are all tied into their relationship. As a sensitive Cancer, Gisele wants to feel safe but just as visible as him. As a Leo, Tom will have more career and travel opportunities this year, which could bring on difficulties for the relationship. It's important for them to put a firm foundation down so they don't wind up coming undone down the line. With their attention on romance, rather than the day-to-day duties, shared life and responsibilities, they can set up a long-lasting union," Lisa predicted.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Style Chemistry: One could be wearing a trash bag and the other a burlap sack, and they'd still be one of the most beautiful couples, ever. If there's one thing to be said, it's that they know how to wear a uniform well—Tom in his football gear and Gisele in her model-off-duty ensembles. They may come from different worlds but they know how to coordinate for an occasion, in their own respective ways. The coolest thing about their style chemistry is that it's effortless—off the clock, these two basically live in athleisure.
Other Matches for Leo: Sagittarius, Libra (watch out for Capricorn, who may just frustrate the proud lion beyond all belief).
Other Matches for Cancer: Virgo, to balance them while they feel their way forward.
For more readings from Lisa, check back here every month for her style horoscopes and follow @TruthInHand.