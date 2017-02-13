It's Official: Rachel Lindsay Announced as Bachelorette on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Hey, they did promise a "historic" announcement.

Rachel Lindsay was officially named the next Bachelorette on Monday night, with the announcement being made on Jimmy Kimmel Live after reports surfaced earlier in the day about Rachel's casting. So why is the announcement so historic, as franchise creator Mike Fleiss said on Twitter?

The 31-year-old attorney from Dallas is the franchise's first black lead in its 33-season history, 21 seasons of The Bachelor and 12 of The Bachelorette.

The announcement came at an unusual time as Rachel is still competing on Nick Viall's current season of The Bachelor, during which she quickly became a fan-favorite. And while she earned Nick's First Impression rose, it's obvious that she doesn't ultimately "win" the season, since, you know, she's the next Bachelorette, which is the first time the franchise has ever spoiled the outcome.