Who Won The New Celebrity Apprentice: Boy George or Matt Iseman?

There's no terminating Matt Iseman.

After competing in 13 grueling tasks to prove to boss man Arnold Schwarzenegger that they have what it takes, the celeb knocked out the most important win, defeating Boy George and becoming the winner of The New Celebrity Apprentice.

It seemed like the two were pretty close, until Iseman managed to raise an impressive $573,329 in the final challenge, compared to Boy George's $445,925.

"This moment had happened in my dreams for years. Now it's real," Iseman tweeted.