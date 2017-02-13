Who Won The New Celebrity Apprentice: Boy George or Matt Iseman?

There's no terminating Matt Iseman.
After competing in 13 grueling tasks to prove to boss man Arnold Schwarzenegger that they have what it takes, the celeb knocked out the most important win, defeating Boy George and becoming the winner of The New Celebrity Apprentice.
It seemed like the two were pretty close, until Iseman managed to raise an impressive $573,329 in the final challenge, compared to Boy George's $445,925.
"This moment had happened in my dreams for years. Now it's real," Iseman tweeted.
This moment had happened in my dreams for years. Now it?s real. Thanks, @Schwarzenegger! #apprenticefinale pic.twitter.com/f1cOGQnfLJ— Matt Iseman (@mattiseman) February 14, 2017
Competing alongside both finalists this season on the NBC reality series reboot were celebs Laila Ali, Brooke Burke-Charvet, Eric Dickerson, Carson Kressley, Lisa Leslie, Jon Lovitz, Vince Neil, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Kyle Richards, Chael Sonnen, Porsha Williams, Ricky Williams, Carrie Keagan and Carnie Wilson.
Schwarzenegger was joined in boardroom by an impressive roster of advisors including Tyra Banks, Jessica Alba, the founder and CCO of the Honest Company and Honest Beauty, Warren Buffett, and former Microsoft CEO and Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, as well as Schwarzenegger's nephew, prominent entertainment attorney Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger.
Did the right person win The New Celebrity Apprentice? Sound off in the comments below.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)