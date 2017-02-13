Baby Luna Loves Her Valentine’s Day Gift From North and Saint West

Valentine's Day hasn't even started yet and baby Luna is already feeling the love.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter received a very special gift from none other than her pals North and Saint West (courtesy of Kim Kardashian, naturally) earlier today.

Chrissy shared the adorable gift giving on Snapchat as well as Luna's reaction to her special surprise.

The proud mama even showed off the handwritten card Kim wrote up for her BFF's little one.

"Luna, Happy Valentine's Day beautiful baby girl! Lots of love, North and Saint." Too cute for words, right?