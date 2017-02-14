The Psychology of Celebrity Couples: Are #RelationshipGoals Killing Our Romances?

It was February 1, 2017, when chaos erupted in the E! newsroom. It was slow at first, like an earthquake rumbling through a quiet town: A squeal here, then another, and then more and more. The squeals became screams as the email loaded on computers across the office: Beyoncéwas pregnant. With twins. This was not a drill.

To describe it as chaos is perhaps even an offensive term. What rang through the newsroom that day was joy in its purest form—was each staffer just told that they were about to have twins? Of course not. But it's hard to imagine the excitement as any less, or at the very least, at any less a decimal.

The equal but opposite reaction played out this past September, when news broke that Angelina Joliewas filing for divorce from Brad Pitt. Replace the squeals with gasps, and the joy with devastation, and probably mix in a little questioning-what-it-all-means, for good measure.