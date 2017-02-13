Proud Mom Camila Alves Jokes About "Creative Ways" Her Children Give Back to the Community

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves are not just celebrity parents, but parents who believe strongly in helping others. "That's how I was raised and how I grew up. It's all in the family, and Matthew is the same way," the mother of three told E! News' Sibley Scoles while at Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.
Having co-founded Just Keep Livin with Matthew, a foundation dedicated to empowering high school students, Camila also co-founded Yummy Spoonfuls, an organic baby food company which recently partnered with Feeding America as part of their Spoonfuls of Giving campaign.
Feeding America provides food to more than 46 million people through 60,000 food pantries and meal programs in communities across America. With more than 141,000 children in Orange County at risk of hunger, that's almost 20 percent of kids living in Orange County, Camilla wanted to help by donating 75,000 pouches of frozen, organic baby food—and it's because of work like this that giving back is second nature for the McConaughey children.
Camila shares that her and Matthew always have taught her children to give back, "I could sit here all day and talk about the things they have done. They find very creative ways to raise money." But just how creative might you ask? Well, the proud mom jokingly tells E!, "One time Levi [8 years-old] went and danced on the subway to raise money to help this old lady that was asking for money."
