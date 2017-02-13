Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Are "Falling for Each Other:" Plus, New Details About the Couple's "Crazy Connection"

Getty Images/AP/E! Illustration
Getty Images/AP/E! Illustration
We felt it coming, Selena Gomezand The Weeknd's romance keeps heating up.
After stepping out for Rihanna's 2017 Grammys after-party on Sunday night, a source reveals to E! News new developments surrounding their month-long relationship. "They are falling for each other," the insider shares, adding that the recording artists have discussed making things exclusive between one another.
The "Starboy" singer (real name Abel Tesfaye) "has told [Selena] how much he cares for her," according to the source, and he thinks Gomez is "gorgeous." (Who wouldn't though? Let's be real...)
The source adds the lovebirds have a "crazy connection" both mentally and physically, and The Weeknd makes his leading lady "feel really confident." "Abel is proud to have Selena by his side," the source mentions. Ooh la la!
And just because the 24-year-old songstress and The Weeknd opted to skip attending the 59th Annual Grammy Awards by each other's side, it doesn't mean Gomez wouldn't have loved to sing along from the front row during his performance.
Our source explains Selena and The Weeknd are purposefully keeping public appearances to a minimum, and instead are getting to know each other without all the drama that comes with a highly-publicized relationship. In fact, E! News has learned they've both met each other's close friends, though a date to meet family members has yet to be set.
As for their latest outing, our insider says they had a "great time" together, and as we previously reported, left 1Oak nightclub in the same car.
Sounds like Valentine's Day is shaping up to be one special holiday for these two!