Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Are "Falling for Each Other:" Plus, New Details About the Couple's "Crazy Connection"

We felt it coming, Selena Gomezand The Weeknd's romance keeps heating up.

After stepping out for Rihanna's 2017 Grammys after-party on Sunday night, a source reveals to E! News new developments surrounding their month-long relationship. "They are falling for each other," the insider shares, adding that the recording artists have discussed making things exclusive between one another.

The "Starboy" singer (real name Abel Tesfaye) "has told [Selena] how much he cares for her," according to the source, and he thinks Gomez is "gorgeous." (Who wouldn't though? Let's be real...)

The source adds the lovebirds have a "crazy connection" both mentally and physically, and The Weeknd makes his leading lady "feel really confident." "Abel is proud to have Selena by his side," the source mentions. Ooh la la!