Grammys 2017 Style Tribes: Trends That Transcend the Red Carpet

The Grammys has come and gone, but the fashion will transcend far past the red carpet. The stars might've chosen silhouettes, details and colors that fit their bodies—but now we're asking which trends work best for you! Why? These glamorous trends can easily translate into everyday ensembles.
Cleavage has never look so good...and appropriate. The high neckline balances the cutout in the chest area, making for a very va-va-voom moment. It's no wonder Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill and Kimberly Schlapman opted for this feminine look. If you're going to recreate this look at home, pair your keyhole neckline with a maxi skirt or high-waisted pants. If you're a little risqué up top, cover up below.
Green was the hue of choice on the carpet—very on-trend considering "Greenery" is the Pantone color of the year. Shaun Robinson and Adele sported olive, a hue that's flattering on all skin tones. Solange added a metallic, asymmetrical twist, while Tori Kelly opted for a more boho-chic dress in forest-green. Will we see the shade come Oscars? We would put good money on it.
Shall we call this style the "go-to" of the red carpet? When in doubt, nothing says red-carpet-ready more than a black maxi-dress with cutouts. Although this may not be the newest trend, we're constantly seeing new twists to this style. Chrissy Teigen, Kristin Cavallari and Tinashe accentuated their waistlines with side cutouts, while Laverne Cox takes it to the max, giving us body for days. The trick to mastering this trend? Complement the dark hue with metallic jewelry.
It isn't a red carpet without florals. Now not entirely groundbreaking, this ultra-feminine style is here and, yes, just in time for spring. Cue: The Devil Wears Prada memes. While one can take a more subdued approach like Malina Moye in a floral print, others can go for the more glam, often-more-expensive 3-D embellishments like Elle King and Kelsea Ballerini. If your tastes lean on the edgier side, take a page out of E! New's Sibley Scoles' book and wear the motif in just one piece of a full ensemble.
