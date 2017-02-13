Grammys 2017 Style Tribes: Trends That Transcend the Red Carpet

The Grammys has come and gone, but the fashion will transcend far past the red carpet. The stars might've chosen silhouettes, details and colors that fit their bodies—but now we're asking which trends work best for you! Why? These glamorous trends can easily translate into everyday ensembles.

Keyholes

Cleavage has never look so good...and appropriate. The high neckline balances the cutout in the chest area, making for a very va-va-voom moment. It's no wonder Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill and Kimberly Schlapman opted for this feminine look. If you're going to recreate this look at home, pair your keyhole neckline with a maxi skirt or high-waisted pants. If you're a little risqué up top, cover up below.