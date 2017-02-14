Beyoncé's Twins Are Destined to "Save the World," Says Girls Star Allison Williams

They're not even born yet, but Beyoncé and Jay Z's twins are already facing some major pressure.
"Those people inside her are going to save the world, and I am so thrilled," Girls star Allison Williams says while promoting her new horror thriller Get Out.
Williams is also looking to the Lemonade superstar for inspiration on how she hopes to one day announce her own pregnancy. "Maybe Beyoncé will keep having more kids and I will just use whatever her next announcement style is," Williams said.
She did reveal, however, that she and hubby Ricky Van Veen are not feeling any pressure from family and friends to have children. "It's amazing," Williams said. "It's the best because I get to just suddenly Beyoncé out and be like, 'This is happening.'"
Williams and Van Veen, a co-founder of CollegeHumor, got married in September 2015.
In Get Out, Williams plays a young New Yorker who brings her black boyfriend (Daniel Kaluuya) home to meet her parents (Bradley Whitford and Catherine Keener) for the first time. What the boyfriend finds is a seemingly racist family whose strange behavior leaves him frightened and running for his life.
The movie marks the directorial debut of Jordan Peele, who also wrote the screenplay. The Key & Peele star insists it has nothing to do with his real-life in-laws. He's married to Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Chelsea Peretti.
"I wrote this movie before I met my wife, but you know, she maintains that it's about them," Peele said. "She just likes messing with them."
He added, "I am so lucky that they have a good sense of humor and that they are smart and cool."
Get Out is in theaters on Feb. 24.
