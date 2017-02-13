Elena Speaks! Vampire Diaries' Series Finale Teaser Highlights Nina Dobrev's Big Return

CW
CW
It's almost time to say goodbye to Mystic Falls, Vampire Diaries fans, but not without without a visit from the one and only Elena Gilbert first.
In this just-released—and very brief—teaser for the CW series' climactic series finale, fans get their first taste of the beloved character since Nina Dobrev took leave from the series at the end of season six and, as expected, it feels like a punch to the gut.
"What happened?" Elena asks, likely wondering why she's woken up so soon. "Why am I here right now?" (As you'll recall, Elena's life was tied to Bonnie's [Kat Graham] in such a way that as long as Bonnie's alive, she would remain asleep, hidden away in a coffin.)
Dobrev's return to the series that made her a household name was only just announced, as the actress took to Instagram to break the news. Sharing a photo of the series finale script, Dobrev wrote, "I know it's Thursday, but this is not a TBT. #BackOnSet #TVDForever."
The series finale, written by TVD co-creators Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, has been appropriately titled "I Was Feeling Epic." It will air Friday, March 10.
"I'm thrilled to bring this show to an end the way we always intended - with Nina back to help us say goodbye," Plec said in a statement announcing Dobrev's return.
Williamson added, "I'm so excited to have Nina back to ensure our farewell episode is truly epic!"
Time to get your theory engines started! Why do you think Elena gets woken up so early? Share your guesses with us in the comments below!
The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on the CW.