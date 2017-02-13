Playboy Is Bringing Naked Pictorials Back: ''Nudity Was Never the Problem Because Nudity Isn't a Problem''

Exactly a year after Playboy pledged to ban nudity from its magazine, the company has decided to bring it back.

In a statement released on Monday, Playboy's Chief Creative Officer, Cooper Hefner—Hugh Hefner's son who took over the publication last year—in partnership with the content team have unveiled the latest creative evolution of the brand with a new philosophy, which includes reinstating nudity starting with their March/April 2017 issue.

"I'll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake," Cooper explained. "Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem. Today we're taking out identity back and reclaiming who we are."