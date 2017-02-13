Amber Rose Shares Her Side of the Val Chmerkovskiy Split

Amber Rose is addressing all the confusion over her dating life.

The 33-year-old model split up from Val Chmerkovskiy last week after the pair dated for five months. Just a couple days after the news broke, she was spotted kissing her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa at an event for the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Obviously, her fans and followers couldn't help but question what's going on, so she took to Instagram to explain.

"Please allow me an opportunity to introduce my situation," she began. "I'm super sad and I would like to let my supporters know what's going on in my life…"