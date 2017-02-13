Amber Rose Shares Her Side of the Val Chmerkovskiy Split

Amber Rose is addressing all the confusion over her dating life.
The 33-year-old model split up from Val Chmerkovskiy last week after the pair dated for five months. Just a couple days after the news broke, she was spotted kissing her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa at an event for the 2017 Grammy Awards.
Obviously, her fans and followers couldn't help but question what's going on, so she took to Instagram to explain.
"Please allow me an opportunity to introduce my situation," she began. "I'm super sad and I would like to let my supporters know what's going on in my life…"
She continued by first addressing the photos of her and Khalifa.
"Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian," she explained of their 3-year-old son. "We've been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together."
As for Chmerkovskiy, Rose explained her side behind their split.
"And to the Awesome person I got to spend the past 5 months with (Val) and I broke up due to our own personal reasons but we still care about each other tremendously and we love each other's families even more," she explained. "So please understand that we are all human and we have feelings too. Nobody got dumped and nothing we do over here is malicious its just how life works sometimes."
Chmerkovskiy reiterated that same sentiment, taking to Instagram on Sunday to express his love for Rose.
"She's an amazing woman that I feel very lucky to have gotten to know and love. An amazing mother, an awesome friend, a loving human period. Reserved, poised, and loyal," he wrote. "To stress that to the more common folk 'she loyal af.' We both lead very different lives and unfortunately it didn't work out between us, but what does that even mean? Maybe it worked out perfectly. I will continued to support her, praise her, and defend her against any narrow minded individual that dares to question her integrity as a woman, a friend, and most importantly, the incredible mother that she is to her son!