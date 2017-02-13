This Is Us Fans Might Not Like Milo Ventimiglia's Message About a New Revelation

Milo Ventimiglia has a message for This Is Us fans. You may not like it.
"Miguel [Jon Huertas] is aces," he told us about his TV best friend/step-dad to his TV kids at the NAACP awards. "First of all, I think we've got to remember Miguel is Jack's best friend, so already, if you love Jack, you should love Miguel."
Ventimiglia looked right into the camera and your heart for this, guys.
"And then, secondarily, you will learn something very, very good about Miguel's approach on life. He's a really, really great guy and I think people need to give him a chance," he said.
You heard Jack Pearson. But will you do it?
Ventimiglia, who ditched his Jack Pearson mustache for a scene in the This Is Us season one finale, also spilled to us that viewers are tweeting their addresses to have him come over after he posted a video surprising a fan who was watching the series as the cast and crew filmed next door.
"It was pretty fun," he said.
Ventimiglia made viewers swoon on not only This Is Us, but also Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life when he returned as (reformed) bad boy Jess. If he got the call from executive producers Daniel Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino to return to Stars Hollow—and he was free—he would of course do more Gilmore Girls.
"I love to speak their beautiful words," he said. "I don't know if they're doing any more. I think fans should just take it easy and be happy they got a couple more and live with that for the moment."
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
