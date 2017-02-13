You'll Heart This Valentine's Day Ombré Lip Tutorial

Ombré lips never get old.

But what if we told you there's a new, Valentine's Day-inspired way to rock the trend? That's right, celeb makeup artist Mai Quynh has a heart-shaped ombré lip tip that is subtle enough to sport at the office but festive enough for the love-themed occasion. And it's not at all difficult to do yourself.

To start, simply take a hot pink lipstick, like Maybelline Color Sensational Vivids Lipcolor in Fuschia Flash, and trace the shape of a heart, starting at the center of your lips. (Using a lip brush will make your lines more precise.)