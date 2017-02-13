Grammys 2017: Inside the Hottest After-Parties in Hollywood

Three cheers for Adele!
After the 28-year-old "Hello" singer swept the 2017 Grammys, performing twice and winning five awards, Adele joined a handful of music executives for Sony Music Entertainment's post-show reception at the Hotel Bel-Air in L.A. Sunday. It was a somewhat subdued celebration compared to how the rest of the Grammy attendees and honorees fêted Music's Biggest Night.
If anyone deserved a drink after the ceremony, it was host James Corden. He was spotted partying at Republic Records' bash, sponsored by Absolut, Freixenet and Pryma, at Catch L.A. Other attendees included Paris Jackson, Heidi Klum, Joel Madden and Nicole Richie. A few reality stars—including The Bachelor Nick Viall and Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher—made the guest list.
According to a source, The Weeknd arrived just before midnight with two friends and "hung out in a booth on the patio the whole time." He schmoozed with Republic Record execs and spent time talking to French Montana, but his girlfriend Selena Gomez appeared to be M.I.A.
Moments later, another star caused quite a scene. "Stevie Wonder came after midnight and everybody went nuts!" the partygoer told E! News. "Everybody wanted to take pics with him." But it was actually French Montana who "was the life of the party. He was talking to everyone."
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Republic Records
Warner Music Group's Annual Grammy Celebration was almost too popular—just ask Ed Sheeran, who was denied entry. It wasn't his fault, though: The fire marshal was put on crowd control to protect guests' safety. "They weren't letting anyone in," an insider says. "They pulled a wall over to block the red carpet." A few celebrities did manage to make it inside, including Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph. After "Stressed Out" won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance earlier that evening, Joseph told E! News it was the "most exhilarating moment of our careers." Other partygoers included Charli XCX, Adrian Grenier, Ciara Ty Dolla $ign and Russell Wilson.
Lady Gaga ruled over Interscope's Grammy After-Party at the Peppermint Club. The "John Wayne" singer danced with everyone from Ashlee Simpson to John Travolta. Meanwhile, her American Horror Story: Hotel co-star Kathy Bates enjoyed a drink during Palmer Reed's concert. Gaga also introduced her new boyfriend, a CAA agent Christian Carino, to all the famous guests.
Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx, hosted a party at a private residence that brought out the likes of Jhené Aiko, Iggy Azalea, Fonzworth Bentley, Big Sean, Kandi Burruss, Desiigner, and Chris Ivery. "2 Chainz performed," an insider reveals. "Everyone went nuts on the dance floor."
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Republic Records
Things got wild at 1Oak, where Lana Del Ray, Wiz Khalifa, Ne-Yo and Tyga partied. "The whole club was covered in dark red roses designed by Petals L.A.," a source says. "There were posters of Rihanna's face everywhere and signs that read 'Club Anti.' And candles were lit everywhere."
"It was really dead until 1 a.m.," the source adds, "and then it started getting really crazy."
Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy was one of the first to arrive at 11:30; 2 Chainz showed up about 15 minutes later with his crew. "They were ordering rounds of bottles and sparklers," a source says. Moments later, Busta Rhymes was "hanging by the bar, talking to a group of girls."
French Montana was seen "exchanging phone numbers" with a mystery brunette. "She handed him her phone and she put his number in it and gave it back. He tried to be discreet about it," the source reveals. "They flirted a bit, but nothing major. He was mostly hanging with his buds." After spending most of the evening with her church friends, Gomez joined her boyfriend inside.
Rihanna arrived at 1:30 a.m. in frilly Marc Jacobs dress; she headed to her table behind the DJ booth, and G-Eazy showed up soon after. With Jason Derulo and The Weeknd in the crowd, Migos performed after 2 a.m. "The club was packed," the source says. "You could barely move."
—Reporting by Alessandra Mortellaro, Holly Passalaqua, Alli Rosenbloom