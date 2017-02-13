An It Girl's Guide to Dressing for a NYFW After-Party

When it comes to It girl after-party dressing, keep everything low-key.

That's what we've learned from style stars like Zoë Kravitz and Kendall Jenner. All day they're strutting their stuff from runway to runway in bold statement coats and loudly-colored dresses, but it's what they wear after the NYFW show that's the most unexpected.

1. The Coat Trick

Like we've seen time and time again on some of the biggest supermodels (like Karolina Kurkova), start with an amazing, ankle-length coat and work your outfit around it—just make sure you choose one in a darker shade for nighttime. Not only will you look instantly chic, it's also a no-brainer type outfit that you can't mess up. Just add a pair of statement earrings, a sexy pair of heels and you're Alexander Wang #NoAfterParty ready.